Alcorn State faces Florida A&M on 4-game win streak

Alcorn State Braves (13-11, 10-2 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (5-18, 3-9 SWAC)
The Braves are 10-2 in SWAC play. Alcorn State is fifth in the SWAC allowing 71.9 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Tillmon is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Rattlers. Bates is averaging 9.8 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.
Byron Joshua is averaging 10.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Braves. Dominic Brewton is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 58.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.
Braves: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.