The Panthers have gone 5-2 at home. Prairie View A&M is ninth in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.5 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.
The Braves are 10-4 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State is 3-4 in one-possession games.
The teams square off for the second time this season in SWAC play. The Panthers won the last meeting 74-73 on Jan. 17. William Douglas scored 21 points points to help lead the Panthers to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jawaun Daniels is scoring 14.2 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 15.7 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Prairie View A&M.
Justin Thomas is averaging 9.5 points, four assists and two steals for the Braves. Darius Agnew is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.
Braves: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.