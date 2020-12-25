OFFENSIVE THREAT: Scotty Pippen Jr. has directly created 52 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 24 field goals and 12 assists in those games.
COLD SPELL: Alcorn State has scored 56.7 points per game and allowed 98.3 over its three-game road losing streak.
DID YOU KNOW: Alcorn State has attempted the second-most free throws among all SWAC teams. The Braves have averaged 21 free throws per game.
___
___
