Alcorn State hosts Bethune-Cookman after Harmon's 20-point game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-13, 2-4 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (8-10, 5-1 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits the Alcorn State Braves after Zion Harmon scored 20 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 70-66 loss to the Jackson State Tigers. The Braves are 3-1 on their home court. Alcorn State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 2-4 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman ranks third in the SWAC shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Kendall is averaging 8.8 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Braves. Dominic Brewton is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

Harmon is scoring 13.9 points per game with 1.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Wildcats. Marcus Garrett is averaging 13.5 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

