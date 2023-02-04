Alcorn State hosts UAPB after Milton's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-12, 6-3 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (10-11, 7-2 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alcorn State -6.5; over/under is 139 BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits the Alcorn State Braves after Kylen Milton scored 23 points in UAPB’s 88-72 victory against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Braves have gone 4-1 at home. Alcorn State is the SWAC leader with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Kendall averaging 3.8.

The Golden Lions are 6-3 in SWAC play. UAPB allows 68.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Braves and Golden Lions meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dekedran Thorn is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 7.9 points. Dominic Brewton is shooting 43.5% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Alcorn State.

Advertisement

Chris Greene averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Shaun Doss is shooting 38.7% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Golden Lions: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article