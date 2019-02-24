Alabama A&M (5-22, 4-9) vs. Alcorn State (9-17, 5-9)

David L. Whitney Gymnasium, Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State looks for its fourth straight win over Alabama A&M at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. The last victory for the Bulldogs at Alcorn State was a 73-69 win on Feb. 23, 2015.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Alcorn State’s Maurice Howard has averaged 13.4 points while Troymain Crosby has put up 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Andre Kennedy has averaged 11 points and 5.8 rebounds while Jalen Reeder has put up 9.6 points.

MIGHTY MAURICE: Howard has connected on 38.8 percent of the 206 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 35 over his last five games. He’s also converted 91.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Braves are 0-14 when they allow at least 71 points and 9-3 when they hold opponents to anything below 71. The Bulldogs are 0-19 when allowing 67 or more points and 5-3 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Alabama A&M has lost its last 15 road games, scoring 60.3 points, while allowing 77.1 per game.

FOOT OFF THE GAS: Alcorn State’s defense has forced 14 turnovers per game this year, but is averaging 10.6 turnovers over its last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.