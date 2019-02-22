Alabama State (10-13, 8-4) vs. Alcorn State (8-17, 4-9)

David L. Whitney Gymnasium, Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State looks for its fourth straight win over Alabama State at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. The last victory for the Hornets at Alcorn State was a 71-67 win on Feb. 21, 2015.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Hornets are led by Reginald Gee and Jacoby Ross. Gee has averaged 14.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while Ross has recorded 13.3 points per game. The Braves have been led by Maurice Howard and Troymain Crosby. Howard has averaged 13.4 points while Crosby has put up 11.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

GIFTED GEE: Gee has connected on 46.2 percent of the 93 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 9 over his last three games. He’s also made 74.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Alcorn State is 0-14 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 8-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

WINNING WHEN: Alabama State is a perfect 7-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Hornets are 3-13 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama State as a team has made 7.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among SWAC teams.

