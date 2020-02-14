SAVVY SENIORS: Alcorn State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Corey Tillery, Maurice Howard, Deshaw Andrews, Dominic Brewton and Kobe Wilson have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 63 percent of all Braves points over the last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Braves have scored 76 points per game and allowed 73.9 points per game across 11 conference games. Those are both solid improvements over the 62.1 points scored and 80.1 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

AD

AD

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Torico Simmons has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Mississippi Valley State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Mississippi Valley State is 0-21 when it allows at least 73 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

STREAK SCORING: Alcorn State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 69.7 points while giving up 62.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi Valley State is ranked first in Division I with an average of 78.4 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com