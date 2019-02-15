Alcorn State (8-15, 4-7) vs. Mississippi Valley State (3-22, 1-10)

Harrison Complex, Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over MVSU. Alcorn State has won by an average of 8 points in its last five wins over the Delta Devils. Mississippi Valley State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 14, 2017, an 84-77 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Mississippi Valley State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Dante Scott, Jordan Evans, Gregory Jones-Rollins and Emmanuel Ejeh have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all Delta Devils points over the last five games.

SWAC IMPROVEMENT: The Braves have scored 61 points per game and allowed 66.5 points per game across 11 conference games. Those are both nice improvements over the 55.6 points scored and 79.3 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Maurice Howard has had his hand in 46 percent of all Alcorn State field goals over the last three games. Howard has 19 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Braves are 0-12 when they allow at least 71 points and 8-3 when they hold opponents to anything below 71. The Delta Devils are 0-20 when allowing 64 or more points and 3-2 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELLS: Alcorn State has dropped its last 11 road games, scoring 53.2 points and allowing 75.9 points during those contests. Mississippi Valley State has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 73 points while giving up 78.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi Valley State has committed a turnover on just 18.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all SWAC teams. The Delta Devils have turned the ball over only 12.9 times per game this season.

