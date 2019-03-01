Alcorn State (10-17, 6-9) vs. Southern (5-23, 4-11)

F.G. Clark Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern seeks revenge on Alcorn State after dropping the first matchup in Lorman. The teams last met on Feb. 2, when the Braves outshot Southern from the field 58.1 percent to 48.1 percent and hit six more 3-pointers en route to the 76-64 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Sidney Umude is putting up 12.5 points and 5.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Jaguars. Complementing Umude is Jayden Saddler, who is producing 9.3 points per game. The Braves are led by Maurice Howard, who is averaging 13.5 points.

MIGHTY MAURICE: Howard has connected on 39.8 percent of the 211 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 92.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Braves are 0-14 when they allow at least 71 points and 10-3 when they hold opponents to anything below 71. The Jaguars are 0-19 when allowing 68 or more points and 5-4 on the season, otherwise.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Alcorn State’s Andrews has attempted 88 3-pointers and has connected on 31.8 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: The Southern defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 22.6 percent of all possessions, which is the 28th-highest rate in the country. Alcorn State has turned the ball over on 22.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 330th among Division I teams).

