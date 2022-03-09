Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-18, 8-8 SWAC) vs. Alcorn State Braves (15-15, 14-4 SWAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alcorn State -1; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Alcorn State Braves take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers in the SWAC Tournament.

The Braves have gone 6-3 at home. Alcorn State averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 6-7 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Panthers are 8-8 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M is 1-11 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Braves won 72-69 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Justin Thomas led the Braves with 26 points, and Jawaun Daniels led the Panthers with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lenell Henry is averaging 8.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Braves. Thomas is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

Jeremiah Gambrell is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 11.5 points. Daniels is shooting 44.6% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.