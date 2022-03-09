The Panthers are 8-8 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M is 1-11 against opponents over .500.
The teams meet for the third time this season. The Braves won 72-69 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Justin Thomas led the Braves with 26 points, and Jawaun Daniels led the Panthers with 23 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Lenell Henry is averaging 8.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Braves. Thomas is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.
Jeremiah Gambrell is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 11.5 points. Daniels is shooting 44.6% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games for Prairie View A&M.
LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.
Panthers: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.