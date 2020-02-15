The Delta Devils took the lead late in regulation, but Howard’s layup with :17 remaining pulled Alcorn State even at 79-79 and forced the extra period.
Crosby finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and five assists to lead Alcorn State (11-12, 7-5 Southwestern Conference). Howard was 6-for-6 from the line and finished with 19 points and a half-dozen rebounds. Corey Tillery added 17 points.
Simmons scored 22 points and dished six assists to lead Mississippi Valley State (2-22, 2-10). Quinton Alston added 20 points and eight rebounds and Caleb Hunter had 19 points and seven assists.
Alcorn State hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff Monday. Mississippi Valley State is at Southern Monday.
.
