ALCORN, Miss. — Troymain Crosby gave Alcorn State the lead with just over a minute to play in overtime and the Braves held on to beat Mississippi Valley State, 92-88 on Saturday night.

Torico Simmons gave the Delta Devils the lead at 84-83 on a layup with 2:00 to play, but Crosby hit the second of two free throws to tie the game with 1:42 left, then added a layup and two more free throws to take an 88-84 advantage. Brandon Kimble got Mississippi Valley State back to within two points with a score at the basket, but Maurice Howard put the game away by hitting four straight from the line.