Alcorn State secures 89-76 victory against Alabama A&M

Montgomery was 6 of 12 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Braves (4-10). Dominic Brewton scored 21 points, shooting 8 of 14 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line. Dekedran Thorn shot 3 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points. The victory broke a seven-game skid for the Braves.