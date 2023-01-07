Alcorn State secures 89-76 victory against Alabama A&M

LORMAN, Miss. — Keondre Montgomery scored 24 points as Alcorn State beat Alabama A&M 89-76 on Saturday night.
The Bulldogs (6-10) were led in scoring by Dailin Smith, who finished with 15 points. Jayland Randall added 12 points for Alabama A&M. In addition, Omari Peek-Green had 11 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Monday. Alcorn State hosts Alabama State while Alabama A&M visits Jackson State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.