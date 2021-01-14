Alabama A&M was picked to finish second in the division followed by Alabama State, Jackson State, and Mississippi Valley State.
Southern is seeking to win its third consecutive West Division title and capture its first SWAC title since 2013.
Grambling State, which claimed league titles in 2016 and 2017 was tabbed to finish second followed by Prairie View A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and Texas Southern.
The season kicks off in February, with each team facing a six-game league schedule. They’ll face four division opponents and two teams from the other division.
The SWAC title game is scheduled for Saturday, May 1.
