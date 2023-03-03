Milton leads UAPB against Alcorn State after 21-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alcorn State Braves (17-12, 14-3 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-20, 6-11 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes on the Alcorn State Braves after Kylen Milton scored 21 points in UAPB’s 67-63 loss to the Jackson State Tigers. The Golden Lions are 8-4 in home games. UAPB averages 15.1 turnovers per game and is 6- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Braves are 14-3 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State has a 4-10 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaun Doss is scoring 17.8 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Golden Lions. Milton is averaging 15.1 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for UAPB.

Dekedran Thorn averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Jeremiah Kendall is averaging 12.8 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 71.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

