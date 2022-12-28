Alcorn State visits Minnesota, aims to stop road losing streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alcorn State Braves (3-9) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-6, 0-2 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State hits the road against Minnesota looking to break its seven-game road skid. The Golden Gophers are 5-3 on their home court. Minnesota is 2-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Braves are 2-8 on the road. Alcorn State averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamison Battle is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 12.9 points.

Dominic Brewton is averaging 11.9 points for the Braves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 62.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Braves: 2-8, averaging 59.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

