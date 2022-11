BOTTOM LINE: SFA plays the Alcorn State Braves after Nana Antwi-Boasiako scored 21 points in SFA’s 86-71 win over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

SFA went 13-3 at home a season ago while going 22-10 overall. The ‘Jacks averaged 74.5 points per game last season, 13.8 from the free throw line and 17.7 from beyond the arc.