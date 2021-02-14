Lafayette scored a season-low 26 points in the first half, making 14 first-half turnovers. The Leopards had one turnover in the second half.
Justin Jaworski had 17 points for the Leopards (7-5, 7-5), who won four of the six meetings with Loyola. Leo O’Boyle added 12 points. E.J. Stephens had 11 points.
___
___
