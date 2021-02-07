After losing its first four games by a total of seven points, including a triple-overtime thriller with American, the other team to begin play Jan. 16, Loyola lost to Navy by 18. The second game was postponed then Bucknell had to bail this weekend and Lafayette was scheduled again.
Next week’s games at Lehigh are already postponed for the Greyhounds. The Leopards, who were to play Lehigh this weekend, had two games against American scrapped last weekend.
Alonso Faure had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Loyola (1-5, 1-5 Patriot League) Luke Johnson added six rebounds.
E.J. Stephens had 18 points for the Leopards (5-4, 5-4). Neal Quinn added 12 points. Justin Jaworski had 12 points.
