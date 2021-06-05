The Bulldogs (34-17) advanced to face No. 14 overall seed and regional host Oregon on Sunday. The Ducks beat Gonzaga 10-3 in Eugene on May 18, the only time the teams faced each other during the season.
The Tigers (34-23) had their first opening game loss in an NCAA regional in 36 years and will face No. 4 seed Central Connecticut Saturday in a loser-out game. It could be the last game for LSU coach Paul Mainieri, who announced last week he would retire after a combined 39 seasons at St. Thomas, Air Force, Notre Dame and LSU. Mainieri’s 1,501 career wins are most by an active coach and seventh all-time.
____
More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series