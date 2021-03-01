Jalen Johnson had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-7, 4-7), who have now lost five games in a row. Garrett Hicks added 16 points. Jevon Tatum had 13 points.
The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Texas Southern defeated Alabama A&M 66-49 on Feb. 1.
