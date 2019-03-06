OMAHA, Neb. — Ty-Shon Alexander scored 17 points, Martin Krampelj added 15 along with 10 rebounds and Creighton held off Providence 76-70 in overtime on Wednesday night, stretching its win streak to four games.

Alexander scored seven points in OT, including an outburst of five points in 16 seconds to give Creighton (17-13, 8-9 Big East Conference) the lead for good. With the score knotted at 63 in overtime, Krampelj snared the rebound of a Providence miss and Alexander hit a dagger of a 3-pointer from the right corner at the other end. Alexander swiped the ball from Maliek White on the Friars next possession, sprinted untouched downcourt and threw down a two-handed, rim-hanging dunk for a 68-63 lead that Creighton never surrendered.

White made three turnovers in overtime. In all, Creighton converted 18 Providence turnovers into 22 points.

Isaiah Jackson led the Friars (16-14, 6-11) with 21 points. Providence made up a 16-point deficit to tie at 59-59 when Jackson converted a 3-point play with 14 seconds left in regulation.

