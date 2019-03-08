BLACKSBURG, Va. — Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists and No. 15 Virginia Tech beat Miami 84-70 on Friday night to tie the school record for regular-season victories with 23.

Playing mostly at the point guard, Alexander-Walker was 6 of 14 from the floor, including three 3-pointers for the Hokies (23-7, 12-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). He tied his career high with the eight assists.

Ahmed Hill and Ty Outlaw had strong performances in their last home game for the Hokies. Outlaw scored 19 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and Hill added 17 points and connected on five 3s as well.

Ebuka Izundu and Chris Lykes had 16 points each for Miami (13-16, 5-13).

NO. 19 BUFFALO 84, BOWLING GREEN 73

AMHERST, N.Y. — Nick Perkins scored 22 points and Buffalo beat Bowling Green in its regular-season finale for its 26th consecutive home victory.

CJ Massinburg scored 15 points, and Jeremy Harris had 10 of his 14 points in the second half to help the Bulls (28-3, 16-2 Mid-American Conference) win their ninth straight overall following a loss at Bowling Green on Feb. 1. They broke the school records set last season for victories and conference victories, and matched No. 5 Tennessee for the nation’s longest active home streak.

Justin Turner scored 17 for Bowling Green (20-11, 12-6),

NO. 24 MARYLAND 69, MINNESOTA 60

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Anthony Cowan scored 21 points, Jalen Smith had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Maryland beat Minnesota to end the regular season in feel-good fashion following a two-game skid.

The Terrapins (22-9, 13-7 Big Ten) led by 12 at halftime, stretched the margin to 19 in the opening three minutes of the second half and went up 54-32 with 13 minutes left. Bruno Fernando had 11 points and 11 rebounds to help Maryland avoid its first three-game losing streak of the season. The Terps were coming off a lopsided defeat at Penn State and their lone conference loss at home, versus Michigan.

Amir Coffey scored 23 points for Minnesota (19-12, 9-11).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.