Alexis scores 26, Chattanooga defeats Mercer 73-56

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sam Alexis’ 26 points off of the bench helped lead Chattanooga to a 73-56 victory against Mercer on Saturday.
The Bears (12-15, 5-9) were led in scoring by Jalyn McCreary, who finished with 16 points. Mercer also got 10 points from Luis Hurtado. Jordan Jones also recorded nine points and two steals.
Alexis scored 13 points in the first half but Chattanooga went into halftime trailing 38-33. Johnson scored Chattanooga’s final seven points as they finished off the 17-point victory.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.