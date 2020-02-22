Deshaw Andrews had 17 points for the Braves (12-13, 8-6). Troymain Crosby added 16 points. Maurice Howard had 10 points.
The Bulldogs evened the season series against the Braves with the win. Alcorn State defeated Alabama A&M 59-58 on Jan. 25. Alabama A&M takes on Southern at home on Monday. Alcorn State plays Alabama State on the road on Monday.
