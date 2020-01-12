Alabama A&M (5-9, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) put up 24 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Terrance Banyard had 14 points for the Golden Lions (2-12, 1-1). Markedric Bell added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Alabama A&M will seek its fifth consecutive home victory on Monday when the team hosts Mississippi Valley State. Arkansas-Pine Bluff faces Alabama State on the road on Monday.

