Shane Ciucci kicked a 29-yard field goal in the first quarter to open the scoring and four different backs scored rushing touchdowns the rest of the way, including Sheldon Evans’ 41-yard run to the end zone in the second quarter as Marshall ran for 246 yards.
Grant Wells was 20 of 25 passing for 184 yards for Marshall (4-3, 2-1 Conference USA), which announced its intention to leave C-USA and join the Sun Belt before the game.
Max Bortenschlager was 14 of 27 for 128 yards for Florida International (1-7, 0-4) and was intercepted once. D’Vonte Price ran for 51 of the Panthers’ 108 rushing yards.
