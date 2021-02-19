Loren Cristian Jackson, whose 21 points per game entering the contest led the Zips, shot only 17 percent in the game (2 of 12).
Ishmael El-Amin had 20 points for the Cardinals (7-11, 5-8). Brachen Hazen added 18 points. K.J. Walton had 12 points.
The Zips improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals on the season. Akron defeated Ball State 74-42 on Jan. 30.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.