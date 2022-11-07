Aligbe's layup lifts Boston College past Cornell, 79-77

Aligbe scored eight of his team-high 16 points in the final four minutes, all on field goals at the basket. The freshman added nine rebounds and a pair of steals in his college debut.

BOSTON — Prince Aligbe powered to the basket for a layup with under a second left to lift Boston College to a 79-77 win over Cornell in the season opener Monday night.

The Eagles led, 77-72 following Aligbe’s layup with 1:51 left, but Greg Dolan hit a jumper and Max Watson nailed a 3 with 30 seconds left to tie the game at 77-77. After running the clock down to seven seconds, Makai Ashton-Langford drove to the baseline and dropped a bounce pass for Aligbe, who powered to the basket for a finger-roll layup.