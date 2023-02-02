Allegri and Eastern Washington host Sacramento State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Washington Eagles (16-7, 10-0 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (12-10, 5-4 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacramento State -1; over/under is 138 BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington faces the Sacramento State Hornets after Angelo Allegri scored 28 points in Eastern Washington’s 75-71 victory over the Weber State Wildcats.

The Hornets are 8-1 in home games. Sacramento State ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 13.6 assists per game led by Gianni Hunt averaging 3.5.

The Eagles are 10-0 against conference opponents. Eastern Washington averages 15.0 assists per game to lead the Big Sky, paced by Allegri with 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Chappell is averaging 15 points for the Hornets. Callum McRae is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Advertisement

Steele Venters is averaging 15.2 points for the Eagles. Allegri is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Eagles: 10-0, averaging 80.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article