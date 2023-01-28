Allegri's 28 lead Eastern Washington over Weber State 75-71

EWU led by two before Allegri made two free throws with 15 seconds left to seal the win.

Allegri added five rebounds with three assists and made 6 of 8 3-pointers for the Eagles (16-7, 10-0 Big Sky Conference). Steele Venters scored 13 points while shooting 3 for 13 (2 for 10 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Cedric Coward finished 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points. The Eagles extended their winning streak to 12 games.