Allen, Abilene Christian Wildcats square off against the Grand Canyon Antelopes

Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-7, 4-3 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-10, 2-5 WAC)
The Antelopes are 4-3 in WAC play. Grand Canyon ranks sixth in the WAC shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.
The Wildcats and Antelopes meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is scoring 11.5 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Wildcats. Tobias Cameron is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.
Harrison is averaging 16.6 points for the Antelopes. Gabe McGlothan is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.
Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.