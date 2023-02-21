Allen, Abilene Christian Wildcats to host Hall and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (17-10, 9-5 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (14-13, 7-8 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Immanuel Allen and the Abilene Christian Wildcats host Sadaidriene Hall and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in WAC play Wednesday. The Wildcats have gone 10-3 in home games. Abilene Christian ranks third in the WAC with 15.3 assists per game led by Damien Daniels averaging 3.7.

The ‘Jacks have gone 9-5 against WAC opponents. SFA is eighth in the WAC giving up 68.0 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 11 points for the Wildcats. Tobias Cameron is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Hall is averaging 12.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 24.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

‘Jacks: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

