Allen and Monmouth host Delaware

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-11, 4-6 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (2-20, 1-8 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monmouth -8.5; over/under is 135 BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth faces the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Tahron Allen scored 23 points in Monmouth’s 79-64 victory against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Hawks are 0-8 on their home court. Monmouth is 2- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 4-6 in conference matchups. Delaware is 5-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Foster is averaging 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Jameer Nelson Jr. is averaging 19.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jyare Davis is averaging 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 1-9, averaging 54.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

