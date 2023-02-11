Allen and Monmouth host Hofstra

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hofstra Pride (18-8, 11-2 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (5-20, 4-8 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monmouth -11; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts the Hofstra Pride after Tahron Allen scored 22 points in Monmouth’s 61-54 victory against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Hawks are 2-8 in home games. Monmouth ranks third in the CAA with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Myles Foster averaging 3.0.

The Pride are 11-2 against CAA opponents. Hofstra leads the CAA with 14.1 assists. Jaquan Carlos paces the Pride with 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster is averaging 12.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Aaron Estrada is averaging 21.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 58.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Pride: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article