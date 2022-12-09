Allen and No. 2 Texas host UAPB

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-7) at Texas Longhorns (6-1) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Texas faces the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Timmy Allen scored 21 points in Texas’ 85-78 overtime loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Longhorns have gone 5-0 in home games. Texas averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 6- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Golden Lions are 0-7 on the road. UAPB has a 1-5 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, while averaging 14.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals. Tyrese Hunter is shooting 51.9% and averaging 15.1 points for Texas.

Shaun Doss is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Chris Greene is averaging 11.2 points for UAPB.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

