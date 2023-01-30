Allen and UMKC host South Dakota State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (11-11, 6-4 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (10-13, 6-4 Summit) Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMKC -1.5; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: UMKC hosts the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Shemarri Allen scored 23 points in UMKC’s 70-60 win over the Denver Pioneers.

The Kangaroos have gone 6-4 in home games. UMKC is the leader in the Summit in team defense, giving up 66.6 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Jackrabbits have gone 6-4 against Summit opponents. South Dakota State ranks third in the Summit with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Zeke Mayo averaging 6.0.

The Kangaroos and Jackrabbits face off Monday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen David Mukeba Jr. is averaging 9.3 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Rayquawndis Mitchell is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Mayo is averaging 17 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Jackrabbits. Matt Dentlinger is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

