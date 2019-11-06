MOSCOW, Idaho — Trevon Allen had 23 points and Ja’Vary Christmas added 17 to help Idaho hold off Evergreen State for an 88-82 victory in the season opener on Tuesday night.

Idaho trailed early but took the lead for good at 15-14 when Christmas slammed home a dunk at the 11:27 mark of the first half. The Vandals led 43-38 at the break but could never shake Evergreen State, an NAIA school.