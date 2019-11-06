The Geoducks closed to 84-82 after a Lukas Kelly layup with15 seconds remaining. Allen and BJ Simmons made four straight free throws to seal the victory.
The Geoducks drained 12 of 27 attempts from long range to keep them close. They shot 54 percent from the floor. Idaho made 13 of 16 free throw attempts while Evergreen State was just 4 of 6 from the line.
Gloire Biongo had 17 points and Elijah Fuller 16 for the Geoducks.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
