Allen-Eikens leads CSU Northridge against Hawaii after 21-point showing

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (21-9, 12-6 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (7-23, 4-15 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge hosts the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 21 points in CSU Northridge’s 71-64 loss to the Long Beach State Beach. The Matadors have gone 7-7 in home games. CSU Northridge allows 68.7 points and has been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

The Rainbow Warriors are 12-6 against Big West opponents. Hawaii is the top team in the Big West allowing just 61.4 points per game while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Dionte Bostick is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Bernardo da Silva is averaging 9.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Kamaka Hepa is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

