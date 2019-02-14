Florida (13-11, 5-6) vs. Alabama (15-9, 6-5)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as KeVaughn Allen and Florida will take on Kira Lewis Jr. and Alabama. The senior Allen is averaging 11.8 points over the last five games. Lewis, a freshman, is averaging 16.2 points over the last five games.

FAB FRESHMEN: Florida’s Noah Locke, Andrew Nembhard and Keyontae Johnson have collectively scored 38 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 51 percent of all Gators scoring over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Lewis has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Alabama field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 21 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Alabama is 0-6 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 15-3 when it scores at least 69.

STREAK STATS: Florida has dropped its last three road games, scoring 57.7 points and allowing 68 points during those contests. Alabama has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 68.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Florida defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.2 percent of all possessions, the 10th-best rate in the country. Alabama has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.4 percent through 24 games (ranking the Crimson Tide 282nd among Division I teams).

