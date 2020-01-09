Georgia State started the game with a 25-2 run and never looked back. Calvin Temple made a basket for the Ragin’ Cajuns (7-9, 2-3) a little more than a minute into the game. Louisiana didn’t score again until Jaylon Williams’ 3-pointer with 9:33 before halftime made it 25-5. The Panthers led 47-19 at halftime.
Jalen Johnson led Louisiana with 12 points.
___
