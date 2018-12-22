KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jamel Allen led six players in double-digit scoring with a career-high 18 points as UMKC powered out to an early lead and coasted to a 95-59 win over Elon on Saturday afternoon.

Allen was 4 of 8 from beyond the arc. Brandon McKissic and Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added 15 points apiece, and Xavier Bishop and Rob Whitfield chipped in 13 each. Jordan Giles contributed 10 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists.

UMKC (5-9) drained 16 of 26 from distance (62 percent) with Elon hitting just 7 of 23.

The Kangaroos will close out 2018 at Creighton on Thursday before hosting Chicago State to start Western Athletic Conference play on Jan. 5.

UMKC finished the first half with a 34-10 run to take a 53-29 lead into halftime. The Phoenix never recovered.

Kris Wooten nailed three from long range to total 13 points for Elon (4-9).

