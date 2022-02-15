Allen’s tip-in with 11 seconds remaining in overtime gave Texas a 79-76 lead. The Longhorns intentionally fouled, and Harkless made two free throws for the Sooners with 6.7 seconds to play.

Carr was fouled with four seconds remaining. He made the first free throw and missed the second, giving Oklahoma a final chance, but Harkless missed a desperation heave from well beyond the 3-point line.

Texas has won three of four, including victories over Kansas and Iowa State.

The main shot clocks above the basket were not working, so the public address announcer counted the seconds when time started running down.

Texas led for most of the first half, but a steal and layup by Harkless gave Oklahoma a 27-26 lead just over three minutes before the break. Texas rallied to lead 31-29 at the break. Oklahoma shot 30.8% from the field in the first half but stayed in the game by making 11 of 13 free throws.

Texas led by a point when Jones drained a corner three to make it 61-57 with just under four minutes to play. Bishop’s reverse dunk down the lane pushed the lead to six.

Oklahoma rallied and trailed 66-64 before Goldwire’s driving layup tied it up with 38 seconds remaining. Texas traveled and Oklahoma had a chance to win it, but Ethan Chargois’ 3-pointer bounced away, and the game went to overtime.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The Longhorns couldn’t afford a loss to the Sooners given Oklahoma’s recent slide. Texas pushed through by making 5 of 7 shots in overtime.

Oklahoma: The Sooners needed this one to give their fading NCAA Tournament hopes a boost. They only missed one shot in overtime, but they had two turnovers in the extra period that took scoring opportunities away.

UP NEXT

Texas: Hosts No. 11 Texas Tech on Saturday.

Oklahoma: Visits Iowa State on Saturday.

