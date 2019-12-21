Justin Roberts hit three 3s and scored 15 for the Panthers (8-3, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference), who shot 44% overall and 48% from beyond the arc (12 of 25). Kane Williams hit all seven of his free throws and scored 14 with four assists. Nelson Phillips came off the bench to score 12, while reserve Joe Jones III grabbed 11 rebounds. Damon Wilson scored 11 with four assists.