Allen leads St. Thomas against Utah after 20-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (5-2) at Utah Utes (4-2)
The Tommies are 1-2 on the road. St. Thomas is ninth in the Summit with 5.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Parker Bjorklund averaging 1.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 12.7 points. Carlson is shooting 47.7% and averaging 13.0 points for Utah.
Riley Miller is averaging 15.6 points for the Tommies. Andrew Rohde is averaging 12.9 points for St. Thomas.
