Allen leads UMKC against Omaha after 28-point showing

Omaha Mavericks (7-14, 3-6 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (8-13, 4-4 Summit) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMKC -7; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Omaha Mavericks after Shemarri Allen scored 28 points in UMKC's 75-73 win over the North Dakota State Bison.

The Kangaroos are 4-4 on their home court. UMKC is ninth in the Summit with 27.4 points per game in the paint led by Allen averaging 9.0.

The Mavericks are 3-6 in conference matchups. Omaha ranks ninth in the Summit with 29.5 rebounds per game led by Frankie Fidler averaging 5.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayquawndis Mitchell is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Allen is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMKC.

JJ White is averaging 10.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Mavericks. Fidler is averaging 12.9 points, six rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

