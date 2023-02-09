Allen leads Western Kentucky against Middle Tennessee after 25-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (15-9, 8-5 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (13-11, 5-8 C-USA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Kentucky -1; over/under is 142 BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky hosts the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Dontaie Allen scored 25 points in Western Kentucky’s 74-69 win over the UTEP Miners.

The Hilltoppers are 7-4 in home games. Western Kentucky is 6-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Blue Raiders are 8-5 against C-USA opponents. Middle Tennessee is seventh in C-USA scoring 71.0 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dayvion McKnight is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Hilltoppers. Jairus Hamilton is averaging 10 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Eli Lawrence is averaging 12.1 points for the Blue Raiders. DeAndre Dishman is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

