Clay scored 14 points and Amadou Sylla had 13 for the Golden Eagles (4-14, 1-4), who trailed 37-28 at halftime. Keishawn Davidson made six assists.

Zeke Moore scored 16 points and Tyresse Williford added 13 with seven assists for the Cougars (4-14, 1-4), who have lost four straight. Cameron Williams scored 12 points and had six rebounds and Shamar Wright had 11 points.

AD

AD

Tennessee Tech plays Eastern Illinois on the road on Saturday. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville matches up against Jacksonville State at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com