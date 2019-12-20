Neither team led by more than three points in the second half. Bakersfield led 53-50 with 11:57 to go and the next three-point lead was 69-66 in favor of Bakersfield at the 2:58 mark. Montana State scored the next five points on a 3-pointer from Ladan Ricketts and a layup by Finn Fleute before the Roadrunners tied it at 71 on a layup by Moore with 1:23 remaining.