Butler (19-7, 7-6) struggled without injured point guard Aaron Thompson but gradually erased an early nine-point deficit and pulled to within 61-60 with 3:46 remaining.

That’s when Allen stepped up again with a pull-up jumper in the paint, then his final 3-pointer, from the left wing, gave Georgetown a 66-60 lead with 1:28 remaining.

Kamar Baldwin and Jordan Tucker led Butler with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Georgetown’s Jahvon Blair added 16.

McClung, who averages a team-best 16.4 points, missed his third consecutive game with a foot injury. But Allen scored seven points, including a 3-pointer, for an 11-2 lead that forced the Bulldogs to call an early timeout.

Butler slowly crept back on the strength of seven 3-pointers in the first half. Tucker’s fourth 3, just before the buzzer, trimmed the Georgetown advantage to 32-31 at halftime.

Butler took its first lead at 33-32 when Bryce Gordon hit a pair of free throws 31 seconds into the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Georgetown: Six league games and the conference tournament isn’t much time for the Hoyas to prove themselves worthy of NCAA Tournament consideration, but an inspiring effort suggests there’s still a chance. This team still might need to win the conference tournament to secure an NCAA bid.

Butler: Hopes to rise to a possible No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament took a serious hit with a bad home loss. Three of the final five regular-season games are on the road, too. The Bulldogs might fall to a No. 5 or No. 6 seed with a sputtering late-season finish.

UP NEXT

Georgetown: Hosts Providence on Wednesday.

Butler: At Seton Hall on Wednesday.

